Sustainability LIVE: gain insights from innovation leaders

At Sustainability Magazine we have welcomed many speakers for the inaugural Sustainability LIVE and the latest names to join the lineup are Nicola Tagliafierro, Ailin Huang, and Klaus Kunz. With varying backgrounds and expertise, these new speakers are ready to provide in-person and virtual attendees with the latest insights from leading organisations.

The hybrid event will provide a wealth of knowledge to attendees from across the globe as they look to develop their sustainability strategies and collaborate with other businesses.