Sustainability Live Johnson Matthey speaker Ruji Mahmud

Ruji Akhtar Mahmud returns for Sustainability Live

Mahmud joined Johnson Matthey as a Head of Procurement in March 2021. In this role, she leads the Global Efficient Natural Resources procurement team and is based in Royston, UK.

Mahmud made a previous appearance as a speaker at Procurement & Supply Chain Live, leading a talk on “different” procurement as well as joining the Risk and Resilience leaders panel. She has over 15 years working for world-leading international companies, of which the majority of her roles were in procurement, specialising in various pharmaceutical roles and the agricultural sector with previous experience working in procurement for Syngenta, Vice Director at Roche, and AstraZenaca, as the Head of Procurement.

During her talk at the show, Mahmud discussed some of the key developments and changes that the supply chain industry has seen over the course of the pandemic and the potential opportunities that have opened up for procurement’s role in the sector. She believes that new entrants into the procurement industry have the ability to change perspectives if they dare to try, which will encourage more individuals to pursue procurement career paths.