Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

Sustainability LIVE London Welcomes New Speakers to Lineup

By Georgia Collins
August 13, 2024
Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit NEW Speakers
Industry-leading executives from SumUp, Schneider Electric, Deloitte, and Bauer Media join the Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit lineup
Where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit returns in one month!

Join us on September 10 and 11 to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy, and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators, and sustainability leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

Sold out in 2023, don’t miss out on your chance to hear from more than 60 acclaimed speakers, network with 1,300 in-person delegates, and unlock hundreds of opportunities to share and learn. 

Your sustainability plan starts now at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

Click here to get your tickets.

Felizitas Lichtenberg, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and Sustainability at SumUp

Felizitas Lichtenberg, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and Sustainability at SumUp

A highly driven business professional with 15 years of experience, Felizitas Lichtenberg has a strong passion for diversity and inclusion, ESG and mental health. 

With a background in commercial marketing, Felizitas is enthusiastic about approaching challenges and opportunities globally to enhance business results. Felizitas also has cross-functional management skills with internal and external stakeholders to have a positive impact on the ecosystem and give back to the planet and communities. 

Felizitas Lichtenberg is currently Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and Sustainability at SumUp.

Brett Dryden, Diversity and Inclusion OD Partner at Bauer Media

Brett Dryden, Diversity and Inclusion OD Partner at Bauer Media

Leaving the pension industry after a decade of service, Brett Drydon is currently the Diversity and Inclusion OD Partner for Bauer Media – one of the UK’s largest magazine and radio businesses. 

With a passion for people, Brett is experienced in learning and development, diversity and inclusion, and the data industry. 

Steven Brown, Vice President, Digital Energy Solutions at Schneider Electric

Steven Brown, Vice President, Digital Energy Solutions at Schneider Electric

Steven Brown is the Vice President of Digital Energy Solutions at Schneider Electric. In his role, Steven leads the global building and power management business for data centres, life sciences, and other commercial & industrial end markets.  

Steven has over a decade of experience in critical infrastructure technology and design. Before his current role, Steven led the data centre colocation vertical strategy for Schneider Electric as well as having the role of Head of Product Management for data centre infrastructure management software. 

Smruti Naik-Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer - UK & North South Europe at Deloitte LLP

Smruti Naik-Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer - UK & North South Europe at Deloitte LLP

The first Chief Sustainability Officer for the UK and North/South Europe at Deloitte, Smruti Naik-Jones leads Deloitte’s WorldClimate Strategy designed to drive its own net zero transformation and sustainability agenda.

With 17 years of experience in professional services, Smruti has led strategy and transformation programmes across sectors holding a variety of senior leadership roles both in the UK and internationally. 

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

Sustainability LIVEEventDiversityInclusion
