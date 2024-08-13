Sustainability LIVE London Welcomes New Speakers to Lineup

A highly driven business professional with 15 years of experience, Felizitas Lichtenberg has a strong passion for diversity and inclusion, ESG and mental health.

With a background in commercial marketing, Felizitas is enthusiastic about approaching challenges and opportunities globally to enhance business results. Felizitas also has cross-functional management skills with internal and external stakeholders to have a positive impact on the ecosystem and give back to the planet and communities.

Felizitas Lichtenberg is currently Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and Sustainability at SumUp.

Brett Dryden, Diversity and Inclusion OD Partner at Bauer Media

Leaving the pension industry after a decade of service, Brett Drydon is currently the Diversity and Inclusion OD Partner for Bauer Media – one of the UK’s largest magazine and radio businesses.

With a passion for people, Brett is experienced in learning and development, diversity and inclusion, and the data industry.

Steven Brown, Vice President, Digital Energy Solutions at Schneider Electric

Steven Brown is the Vice President of Digital Energy Solutions at Schneider Electric. In his role, Steven leads the global building and power management business for data centres, life sciences, and other commercial & industrial end markets.

Steven has over a decade of experience in critical infrastructure technology and design. Before his current role, Steven led the data centre colocation vertical strategy for Schneider Electric as well as having the role of Head of Product Management for data centre infrastructure management software.

Smruti Naik-Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer - UK & North South Europe at Deloitte LLP

The first Chief Sustainability Officer for the UK and North/South Europe at Deloitte, Smruti Naik-Jones leads Deloitte’s WorldClimate Strategy designed to drive its own net zero transformation and sustainability agenda.

With 17 years of experience in professional services, Smruti has led strategy and transformation programmes across sectors holding a variety of senior leadership roles both in the UK and internationally.

