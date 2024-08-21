Article
Sustainability LIVE London – Women in Sustainability Panel

By Georgia Collins
August 21, 2024
Women in Sustainability Panel - Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend the Women in Sustainability Panel at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit on September 10-11, 2024

Where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit returns in one month!

Join us on September 10 and 11 to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy, and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators, and sustainability leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

Sold out in 2023, don’t miss out on your chance to hear from more than 60 acclaimed speakers, network with 1,300 in-person delegates, and unlock hundreds of opportunities to share and learn.

Your sustainability plan starts now at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

Click here to get your tickets.

Youtube Placeholder

Women in Sustainability Panel

Explore the pivotal role of women in driving sustainable practices across industries at the Women in Sustainability Panel on Day two of Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. Those attending will hear from inspiring leaders who have made significant contributions to sustainability initiatives and delve into the unique perspectives and challenges that women in sustainability face. 

Join us at Sustainability LIVE London as we celebrate the achievements of women and discuss how industries can empower and elevate female voices in driving positive change for a more sustainable future.

Speakers: 

  • Lindsay Hooper, Interim CEO at Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL)
  • Shirley Robertson, Distribution Head of Sustainability & Strategic Planning at SSE
  • Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer and President & Trustee, Rivian Foundation at Rivian
  • Andrea Debbane, Director of Sustainability at Jaguar Land Rover

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

