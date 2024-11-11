Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

Two New Execs Join Sustainability LIVE: D&I

By Sophie Rice
November 11, 2024
undefined mins
Share
Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion will be taking place tomorrow
Executives from Palladium and TORI Global have been announced to join our exclusive line-up for Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion

Tomorrow, Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion will be taking place - an engaging virtual conference that will enhance connections between the world’s leading diversity & inclusion leaders.

Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to gain exclusive knowledge and insights from internationally renowned executives through a range of keynote presentations and panel discussions.  

By providing a platform for a multitude of voices, Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion promises to enhance inclusive representation, build trust and strengthen global commitment to sustainability.

Join us tomorrow and discover how you can integrate diversity into your sustainability agenda and be part of the movement to a better future.

To get your free virtual ticket, click here

Youtube Placeholder

Rosanna Duncan, Former Chief Diversity Officer at Palladium

Rosanna Duncan, Former Chief Diversity Officer at Palladium

Rosanna Duncan is an independent consultant and a Non-Executive Director at The Busy Group UK.

She has been instrumental in integrating diversity and inclusion standards into Europe’s largest infrastructure project, High Speed Rail (HS2) Ltd.

Throughout her career, she has acquired over 25 years of experience across many industries, including eight years as Global Sustainable Business Lead and Chief Diversity Officer at Palladium.

At Palladium, Rosanna was at the forefront of EDI and sustainability initiatives across over 90 countries.

She also holds a PhD that focuses on EDI in the construction industry and is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute Personnel and Development (CIPD).

Aliza Ayaz, Senior Consultant at TORI Global

Aliza Ayaz, Senior Consultant at TORI Global

Aliza Ayaz is a Senior Consultant at TORI Global and is also the Founder of the Climate Action Society (CAS) - a nonprofit organisation that strives to motivate students to become advocates for stronger environmental policies and leaders in climate education.

CAS aims to catalyse greater policy change, climate literacy and sustainable practices worldwide by mobilising young voices.

Since founding the organisation, Aliza has supported CAS to grow into an influential network of students who implement educational workshops, programs and campaigns to raise awareness about climate change and pressing environmental issues. 

Aliza strives to ensure that CAS can inspire the next generation to take ownership of climate action and utilise education as a powerful tool for change.

CAS equips students with the platforms and tools they need to make impactful contributions to climate change by interacting with institutions, communities and policymakers. 

At the forefront of CAS, Aliza continues to craft an international movement that enhances resilience against climate challenges and champions environmental sustainability. 

Diversity & Inclusion Panel at Sustainability LIVE London 2024

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Discover the essential diary dates for Sustainability Magazine and its sister publications – Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital. 

To follow Sustainability LIVE on LinkedIn, click here.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

EventSustainability LIVE: D&ITORI GlobalPalladium
Share
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Articles

Does the Free Market Have Climate Action in Shackles?

British legal firm Hogan Lovells hosted a debate on the free market, including speakers from Octopus, ERM, Imperial, Oxford, Counteract and Force of Nature

COP29: Does the UN Climate Conference Need Reform?

An open letter from international leaders calls for reform of the UN climate change conference process after fossil fuels controversies at COP29

Shell, Energy Storage and the Sustainable Hydrogen Fallacy

As world leaders discuss renewable energy storage at COP29, we examine the issues, innovations and false dawns major energy companies are grappling with

United's CSO Lifts the Lid on Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Sustainability

Dipli, Orange & the Smartphone Refurbishment Revolution

Tech & AI

Cargill: How 3 New Ingredients are ‘Sustainable & Delicious’

Sustainability