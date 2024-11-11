Two New Execs Join Sustainability LIVE: D&I
Rosanna Duncan, Former Chief Diversity Officer at Palladium
Rosanna Duncan is an independent consultant and a Non-Executive Director at The Busy Group UK.
She has been instrumental in integrating diversity and inclusion standards into Europe’s largest infrastructure project, High Speed Rail (HS2) Ltd.
Throughout her career, she has acquired over 25 years of experience across many industries, including eight years as Global Sustainable Business Lead and Chief Diversity Officer at Palladium.
At Palladium, Rosanna was at the forefront of EDI and sustainability initiatives across over 90 countries.
She also holds a PhD that focuses on EDI in the construction industry and is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute Personnel and Development (CIPD).
Aliza Ayaz, Senior Consultant at TORI Global
Aliza Ayaz is a Senior Consultant at TORI Global and is also the Founder of the Climate Action Society (CAS) - a nonprofit organisation that strives to motivate students to become advocates for stronger environmental policies and leaders in climate education.
CAS aims to catalyse greater policy change, climate literacy and sustainable practices worldwide by mobilising young voices.
Since founding the organisation, Aliza has supported CAS to grow into an influential network of students who implement educational workshops, programs and campaigns to raise awareness about climate change and pressing environmental issues.
Aliza strives to ensure that CAS can inspire the next generation to take ownership of climate action and utilise education as a powerful tool for change.
CAS equips students with the platforms and tools they need to make impactful contributions to climate change by interacting with institutions, communities and policymakers.
At the forefront of CAS, Aliza continues to craft an international movement that enhances resilience against climate challenges and champions environmental sustainability.
