The UK avoids coal power for a whole week for the first time since 1882

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The UK has managed a week without using coal to generate any of its electricity for the first time since 1882.

Coal power was used for the last time at 1.24pm on 1 May, with the coal generator being used again after 1.24pm on 8 May.

The news was revealed by the National Grid Electricity System Operator, the Guardian reported.

The nation still uses coal power during times of high demand as a backup. However, with the rise of renewable energy, the energy is required less.

“Zero-carbon operation of the electricity system by 2025 means a fundamental change to how our system was designed to operate – integrating newer technologies right across the system – from large-scale offshore wind to domestic-scale solar panels to increased demand-side participation, using new smart digital systems to manage and control the system in real-time,” stated Fintan Slye, Director of the National Grid ESO, according to the Guardian.

According to Greg Clark, the UK’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, Britain is “on a path to become the first major economy to legislate for net-zero emissions.”

