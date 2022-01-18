UL will empower businesses by supporting Sustainability LIVE

The leader in global safety science is responsible for testing, research, certification, advisory and risk management services, decision-making tools, training and business intelligence to assist big brands in creating trust and meeting the current market needs. The group is committed to advancing innovation through trust, which is an important driver of business partnerships.

Why sponsor Sustainability LIVE?

As organisations continue to pursue more sustainable alternatives for their businesses or develop solutions to support sustainable commerce, UL provides a critical service that allows companies to test their solutions for the most sustainable outcomes. Whether the goal is to reduce the energy consumption of products or create more efficient production processes in industries like automotive manufacturing, technology and electronics, industrial systems and the energy sector.

Sustainability LIVE will provide great insights into all of these areas of business and many more as it brings together some of the leading experts and organisations in sustainability.

