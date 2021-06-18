Unilever research shows need for diversity in adverts

New research from Unilever shows that almost half of people from marginalised communities feel they have been stereotyped in some way through advertising.

Research also showed that 71% of consumers think the use of stereotypes in media is a bad influence on younger people and that 66% of consumers believe ads could change the world.

Unilever commits to Unstereotype in celebration of inclusivity

Unilever’s research shows that people are increasingly disconnected with advertising today: less than one in five believe that ads are representative of wider society, fuelling concerns advertising could consign itself to history if it doesn’t rebuild its own image.

The research also showed:

Those from under-represented communities are impacted the most, and are up to 30% more likely to be stereotyped than the general population

55% of women of Asian heritage believe that stereotypes in advertising don’t represent them

46% of men with a disability say they often see negative portrayals of people like them in ads

66% of LGBTQ+ aged 18-34 believe people from diverse backgrounds feature in ads ‘just to make up the numbers’

To address this, Unilever is broadening its 2016 commitment to Unstereotype, and is challenging itself to create marketing, not just advertising, that will help influence people to be free from prejudice.

The ‘Act 2 Unstereotype’ actions include: