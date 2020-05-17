Article
The US’ top 10 best-selling EVs of the year so far

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
InsideEVs has released a list of the most sold electric vehicles (EVs) in the US so far this year. Tesla firmly held the first two position, with companies such as Nissa, Audi, and Smart featuring in the list. The top 10 vehicles have accounted for 100,000 EV sales across the nation during the review period.

Find the top 10 models here:

10. Smart EQ fortwo

Number of vehicles sold between January and June 2019: 496

9. Jaguar I-Pace

Number of vehicles sold between January and June 2019: 1,309

8. Audi e-ton

Number of vehicles sold between January and June 2019: 1,835

7.Volkswagen e-Golf

Number of vehicles sold between January and June 2019: 1,893

6. BMW i3

Number of vehicles sold between January and June 2019: 2,207

5. Nissan Leaf

Number of vehicles sold between January and June 2019: 6,008

4. Tesla Model S

Number of vehicles sold between January and June 2019: 7,225

3. Chevrolet Bolt EV

Number of vehicles sold between January and June 2019: 8,281

2. Tesla Model X

Number of vehicles sold between January and June 2019: 9,000

1. Tesla Model 3

Number of vehicles sold between January and June 2019: 67,650

