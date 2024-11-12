We’re LIVE - Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion
Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion is taking place today - an engaging virtual event that will drive positive change among our industry.
Throughout the day, we will host an inspirational agenda full of keynote presentations and panel discussions that will explore the most prominent topics in our industry, such as AI, social impact and technology.
By the end of today, you will have acquired a range of exclusive knowledge from industry executives that you can apply to leverage innovation, drive collaboration and craft a resilient sustainability plan.
Join us today and be part of the movement to a better tomorrow.
Explore our speaker line-up
Across the day, you can tune into a thought-provoking agenda complete with plenty of keynote presentations and panel discussions that promise to provide you with a comprehensive overview of the evolving future of our industry.
Today, Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion is proud to host:
- Peter Zerp, Supplier Inclusion & Diversity Client Program Lead at Accenture
- Furkan Karayel, Founder of Diversein.com
- Rosanna Duncan, Former Chief Diversity Officer at Palladium
- Julie Folmer-Niemann, Head of DE&I at Carlsberg
- Liesbeth Oost, Head of ESG at JVH Gaming & Entertainment
- Javier López Gómez, Global Head of Corporate Sustainability at SGS
- Fabiana Cumia, Communications & ESG Director at Rakuten TV
- Sanjay Lobo, CEO of OnHand
- Jim Rottman, Former Global Head of Culture and Inclusion at Volvo Cars
- Stuart Branch, Executive Board Director at The Weetbix Food Company
- Javette Hines, Global Head of Supply Chain Development, Inclusion and Sustainability at Citi
- Taylor Amerman, Director of Social Impact at CDW
- Sourav Roy, CEO of the Centre for Big Synergy
- Ainur Amanzholova, Head of Talent, Culture and Inclusion at BAT Kazakhstan
- Peter Mousaferiadis, Founder & CEO of Cultural Infusion
- Tanya Morton, Director of Customer Success Engineering at MathWorks
- Helen Milner, CEO of the Good Things Foundation
- Adam Karnama, CEO of Spritju
- Caroline Creven Fourrier, Chief Diversity Officer at Roche Group
- Aliza Ayaz, Senior Consultant at TORI Global
Meet the speakers
Before our event, we caught up with a range of industry experts who will be featuring at Sustainability LIVE: Diversity and Inclusion today to discover their inspiration for getting involved with our event, what they hoped to achieve through our event, as well as their predictions for the future of our industry.
Fabiana Cumia, Communications & ESG Director at Rakuten TV, will be delivering an engaging fireside chat, titled ‘Representation Matters: Creating an Inclusive Film Industry from Script to Screen’. This fireside chat will explore the importance of representation in the film industry and highlight how organisations can enhance their diversity efforts in the future.
The next goal is for the conversation to include not only those who are directly involved or already educated on the subject - because, as we have seen, we all have something to gain.
It is important that people at the top of business and society understand that diversity is only an added value and it is crucial that DEIA strategies and policies are implemented at all levels so that they permeate everyday life and the way we relate to people.
An exclusive insight
Before our event, we also spoke to Sanjay Lobo, CEO of OnHand, as he shared his hopes for the future of the sustainability industry.
As part of the Social Impact panel, I’ll be diving into the power of ‘everyday impact’ and how embedding D&I within social good initiatives can fundamentally reshape an organisation’s identity and influence.
I’ll share practical strategies for aligning D&I with social impact, with examples from OnHand’s journey and the lessons we’ve learned.
By focusing on actions that empower employees and create meaningful community impact, I want to show how even small steps can yield big results.
The goal is for everyone to walk away with ideas they can start implementing immediately to create lasting change in both their business and the wider community.
