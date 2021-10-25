Article
Sustainability

Yokogawa to provide safe water for the people of Senegal

By John Pinching
October 25, 2021
undefined mins
Yokogawa and Toyota Tsusho Corporation win water supply management system order from national water company of Senegal

Yokogawa Electric Corporation's subsidiary Yokogawa Solution Service Corporation – along with Toyota Tsusho Corporation – have received an order from Société Nationale Des Eaux Du Sénégal (National Water Company of Senegal) for the construction of a water supply management system.

The work is to be undertaken as part of the Mamelles Sea Water Desalination Project, which is being financed by a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The construction of this water distribution network monitoring system will stabilise water supply and improve service throughout the Dakar Region. This is Yokogawa’s first order for a water supply management system in Senegal.

Around 80% of Senegal’s industrial activity takes place in Dakar, and the population of the city has been increasing in recent years. In addition to looking for ways of ensuring a safe supply of water to this historical city, Senegal is working to diversify its water sources and reduce loss from water leakage.

Pipeline prowess

The water supply management system will improve access to the water pipe network and thereby ensure the supply of safe water to Dakar.

Yokogawa Solution Service will install sensors to collect flowrate and pressure data at around 200 locations in Dakar’s water pipe network and construct a water supply management system that is capable of locating water leaks and other such problems.

This will contribute toward the achievement of the project goals, which call for the achievement of at least a two million ton reduction in annual water losses caused by leaks in the water pipe network, and an increase in the 24-hour water supply rate from the current 70% to 100%.

To improve the supply of safe water in emerging and developing countries, Yokogawa Solution Service and Yokogawa Group companies will leverage the extensive track record of water supply and wastewater treatment knowledge the company has gained in Japan.

COP26Netzerosustainabilitycarbonneutral
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)