3 New Sponsors Join Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit

TÜV Rheinland
Dedicated to quality, safety, and efficiency in conjunction with people, the environment and technology, TÜV Rheinland is a neutral, independent third party that tests, accompanies, develops, promotes and certifies products, plants, processes and management systems.
TÜV Rheinland also provides services based on legal requirements and other relevant performance benchmarks and standards.
Business Stream
Business Stream is one of the largest water retailers in the UK. Business Stream provides a range of services to more than 300,000 business customers including billing, water efficiency support, and water/waste management solutions.
Since 2008, Business Stream has helped its customers to save over US$430mn through discounts and both water and energy efficiencies.
CFGI
Founded in 2000 CFGO is a leading non-audit accounting and business advisory firm with a global presence. Being a portfolio company of private equity giants, CFGI has experienced significant growth operating in America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Strategically positioned to support companies through a wide range of both routine and complex business scenarios, CFGI prides itself on being an extension of its customers’ finance teams collaborating seamlessly alongside internal staff.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
