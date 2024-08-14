Article
3 New Sponsors Join Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit

By Georgia Collins
August 14, 2024
Sustainability LIVE London Sponsors - TUV Rheinland, Business Stream, CFGI
Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit welcomes TUV Rheinland, Business Stream and CFGI as its latest sponsors

Where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit returns in one month!

Join us on September 10 and 11 to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy, and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators, and sustainability leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

Sold out in 2023, don’t miss out on your chance to hear from more than 60 acclaimed speakers, network with 1,300 in-person delegates, and unlock hundreds of opportunities to share and learn. 

Your sustainability plan starts now at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

TÜV Rheinland

Dedicated to quality, safety, and efficiency in conjunction with people, the environment and technology, TÜV Rheinland is a neutral, independent third party that tests, accompanies, develops, promotes and certifies products, plants, processes and management systems.

TÜV Rheinland also provides services based on legal requirements and other relevant performance benchmarks and standards.

Business Stream

Business Stream is one of the largest water retailers in the UK. Business Stream provides a range of services to more than 300,000 business customers including billing, water efficiency support, and water/waste management solutions.

Since 2008, Business Stream has helped its customers to save over US$430mn through discounts and both water and energy efficiencies. 

CFGI

Founded in 2000 CFGO is a leading non-audit accounting and business advisory firm with a global presence. Being a portfolio company of private equity giants, CFGI has experienced significant growth operating in America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. 

Strategically positioned to support companies through a wide range of both routine and complex business scenarios, CFGI prides itself on being an extension of its customers’ finance teams collaborating seamlessly alongside internal staff. 

