Amazon announces three new wind projects to power AWS

The e-commerce giant, Amazon, has revealed its investment in three new renewable energy projects.

The wind projects will contribute to the firm’s goal to power its Amazon Web Services (AWS) unit with clean energy.

The wind projects are located in Sweden, Ireland, and the US. The combined total capacity of the farms is 229MW, with the projects expected to generate more than 670,000MWh per annum.

“Each of these projects brings us closer to our long-term commitment to use 100 percent renewable energy to power our global AWS infrastructure,” stated Peter DeSantis, Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support at Amazon Web Services.

“These projects are well-positioned to serve AWS data centers in Ireland, Sweden, and the US. We expect more projects in 2019 as we continue toward our goal of powering all AWS global infrastructure with renewable energy.”

AWS currently uses nine renewable energy projects. The combined capacity of the 12 projects is anticipated to annually generate over 2.7mn MWh of clean energy – the equivalent of 262,000 homes in the US.

“AWS’s investment in renewable projects in Ireland illustrates their continued commitment to adding clean energy to the grid and it will make a positive contribution to Ireland’s renewable energy goals,” said Leo Varadkar, An Taoiseach of Ireland.

“As a significant employer in Ireland, it is very encouraging to see Amazontaking a lead on this issue. We look forward to continuing to work with Amazon as we strive to make Ireland a leader on renewable energy.