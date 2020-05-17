Article
ESG

Best Buy sets carbon emission reduction targets

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The Minnesota-based electronics retailer, Best Buy, has for the first time set a goal to help its customers reduce their carbon emissions.

The firm wants to help its customers reduce their emissions by 20% against a 2017 baseline, as well as save $5bn on utility costs by 2030.

The company also aims to reduce its own emissions by 75% against a 2009 baseline by 2030.

“Best Buy exists to help people enrich their lives through technology, which certainly embraces ecofriendly options that benefit our customers and planet,” stated Alexis Ludwig-Vogen, Director of Environmental Sustainability and Compliance at Best Buy.

“We believe a combination of eco-friendly products and services, along with continued improvements in our own operations, can produce measurable results for everyone.”

Best Buy is the US’s largest collector of recyclable electronics and appliances, having collected more than 2bn pounds of electronics and appliances for recycling since 2009.

“We’re impressed by the fact that Best Buy is looking well beyond its own direct impact by committing to help customers reduce their household carbon emissions, while helping to bring the world’s biggest electronics and appliance buyers, manufacturers and utilities together to solve this issue,” said Eric Olson, senior vice president at Business for Social Responsibility (BSR).

Best BuyUSCarbon emissions
