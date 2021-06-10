Corona reaches net-zero plastic footprint

Although Corona beer will forever be tied to the unfortunately named virus, the leading beer brand has announced it has become the first global beverage brand with a net zero plastic footprint.

This achievement is part of Corona’s vision to be a sustainability leader in the problem of marine plastic pollution.

Corona consumers face their plastic habits

Achieving this milestone comes after an extensive external assessment of Corona’s global operations against the 3RI Corporate Plastic Stewardship Guidelines by South Pole, a leading climate solutions provider

The assessment measured Corona’s remaining plastic usage throughout the brand’s products and distribution logistics processes.

It also followed the Verra Plastic Waste Reduction Standard to calculate the impact of Corona’s mitigation activities, including a major investment in Mexico Recicla, a recycling facility in Mexico.

Corona has encouraged consumers to sign up to Plastic Reality, where users can get an estimate of their annual plastic footprint, after answering some basic questions about their consumption habits. That footprint is then visualized through colorful AR pieces of plastic that splash across the user’s physical world like seawater washing ashore.

Hitting net-zero is a stepping stone for Corona’s wider environmental ambitions

“Becoming the first global beverage brand with a net-zero plastic footprint is the latest in Corona’s broader ambition to help protect the world’s oceans and beaches from plastic pollution”, said Felipe Ambra, global vice president of marketing at Corona. “But we can’t do it alone. That’s why Corona created Plastic Reality. Seeing your full years’ worth of plastic in your living room is truly eye-opening, and hopefully will inspire people to reduce their personal plastic use and their impact on the environment.”

“We welcome this first important step by Corona towards the complete removal of plastic from their supply chain”, said Richard Hill, chief executive of Ocean Generation. “This net zero plastic footprint accreditation demonstrates Corona’s recognition of the plastic footprint their products leave on the planet and the series of practical steps they are starting to take in mitigation. We look forward to working with Corona to achieve their ultimate aim of leaving no plastic in nature.”