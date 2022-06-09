dss+ bringing in holistic sustainability transformation

Starting February 2022 , global sustainability consulting firm DuPont Sustainable Solutions rebranded itself as dss+ . It employs more than 1,000 professionals in 40 countries to serve its clients across various industries, from transportation, oil and gas to food and beverage.

“The dss+ is the evolution of DuPont Sustainable solutions,” says Federico Magalini , Director of Sustainability Services for UK and Italy at dss+. “I think that is a nice transition into an independent company in 2019.”

The firm was previously known as a subsidiary of DuPont until September 2019, a position it held for almost five decades. After its separation, the firm made a massive decision in 2021 to acquire KKS Advisors, a firm known for its expertise in sustainability strategy, impact investing, SDG implementation, corporate reporting and environment, social and governance management.

“There’s a reason behind the plus,” says Magalini about the firm’s new name. “There are two definitions, one is of course that we are a legacy of DuPont and now we're something more, something else. I like to see the plus as a symbol that we can achieve much more.”

The firm is known ‒ as it was before its evolution ‒ for its holistic and integrated approach toward sustainability. It aims not only to tackle technical barriers but also to infuse its consultancy into organisational cultures, further securing long-term results.

“We help companies understand that sustainability doesn't need to be something apart; it can be incorporated into the initiatives that they already have.” - Ana Mundim, EMEA Offerings and Sales Lead at dss+

“We have seen an incredible update on sustainability agendas in companies, and this is because of the pressure from investors and from the board, which is really representing the place of the company where decisions are taken,” says Magalini.

“That's where I see the biggest potential because sustainability, in the past, was not that prominent in the company or on the board. And the reason is that now, sustainability has a clearer economic dimension that is visible to the world.”

