Fisker EV company releases ESG Impact Report

Fisker , the automotive company behind the stylish Ocean electric SUV, has released its first ESG Impact Report.

Writing in the report’s introduction, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Henrik Fisker said ESG must be the foundation of any auto company striving to ensure the future of personal mobility.

“Fisker puts People and Planet first in everything we do,” says Henrik. “We incorporate sustainability into our systems thinking, where environmental consideration permeates every decision. This mindset shows from even the most minor actions – we sourced the end bolts of theatre fabric, destined for the landfill, for our product reveals – to the most visible, such as the large solar roof available on the Fisker Ocean .”

Henrik goes on to explain how the company has partnered with like-minded global suppliers that share Fisker’s sustainability and human rights values.

Founded in 2016 by Henrik Fisker and Dr Geeta Gupta-Fisker , three principles drive Fisker – Design, Sustainability, and Innovation.

Fisker says it is committed to creating a clean future for all, and to building the world's leading, digital-first, next-generation mobility company from day one.