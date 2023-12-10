Global Sustainability & ESG Awards: DE&I & Net Zero strategy

In an era marked by growing environmental and social concerns, businesses and organisations worldwide are taking significant strides towards sustainability. The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, an annual event celebrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) achievements of major corporations and innovators, spotlights the efforts of companies making a positive impact in diverse areas of sustainability. Here we highlight the following awards that will be presented at the inaugural awards ceremony: Diversity Award, Net Zero Award, Sustainable Technology Award, and Sustainable Consultancy Award.

The categories include:

Diversity Award - Promoting diversity as an essential pillar of sustainability. Companies develop methods of creating a more inclusive working environment to support the foundation of equitable society.

- As the global business community continues to focus its efforts to combat climate change, achieving net-zero emission has become a critical goal. This award acknowledges organisations that have made remarkable progress in reducing their carbon footprints and supporting the overall transition to a low-carbon future. Sustainable Technology Award - Innovation plays a pivotal role in advancing sustainability goals. The Sustainable Technology Award recognises companies that have developed groundbreaking technologies or solutions to address environmental and social challenges.

Business representatives judge the first Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

Four carefully chosen judges will be tasked with selecting the finalists and recipients of awards in each category. These judges are highly knowledgeable in their respective fields and are committed to promoting sustainability within their industries.

To find out more about each award category and the questions that we’ll be asking to determine the finalists, check out the page on the website.

Key dates for the diary

Entries close: May 2024

Shortlist announcement: June 2024

Final judging: July 2024

Awards ceremony: 10th September 2024

