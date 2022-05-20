GM’s EV applications support its long-term ESG strategy

The electrification of the automotive sector is the most critical objective of carmakers. With many pure electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers entering the market, those with high stakes in the conventional car scene are taking the lead in sustainable e-mobility. Since 2018, the industry saw exponential growth in the uptake of EVs, with a 64% increase taking the total of on-road electric cars up to around 5.6 million.



While we usually think about consumer vehicles when looking at these figures, it’s also important to take into account the level of innovation that is electrifying buses and commercial vehicles like delivery trucks and vans. We recently covered the developments at BAE Systems and how it provides critical solutions for heavy vehicles .

