Heidrick & Struggles advises ESG achievements and targets

How far has sustainability come over the last 30 years?

When I started in sustainability search, it was five years after the 1990 Environmental Protection Act, and there was a strong focus on environmental disclosure and assurance. So I cut my team recruiting heads of EHS principally in the natural resources sectors, or Senior Environmental Assurance professionals for the major Audit firms, Partners for the growing number of Environmental Consultancies. There was a heavy focus on ISO standards, which then progressed to a focus on understanding social impacts as thinking evolved. I was also heavily involved in the growing Socially Responsible Investment Fund growth, recruiting fund managers for dedicated ESG funds; principally at that time inequities.

The world of sustainability and the roles within it have shifted completely since then. In corporate sustainability roles, there has been a fundamental shift from small “e” being tacked onto Health Safety to enterprise-wide Chief Sustainability Officer roles which are core to strategic transformation, working closely with the CEO and C-Suite with much greater exposure to the Board.

The focus, time and commitment of the Board on sustainability has accelerated hugely and conversations are no longer about compliance but fundamentally about business transformation, with a strong focus on investor relations. The reputational risk continues to be important, but these roles are so much more than that – a cohesive transparent sustainability strategy is now absolutely central to a CEO's ability to raise capital and attract investors, whether public or private – that for me has been the game-changer.

What are the big sustainability events that have shifted business mindsets?

Too many to mention, but clearly, the COPs have been huge. The Kyoto Protocol adopted in 1997 as I was starting out was a major one for me – which committed largely industrialised economies to limit and reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions in accordance with agreed individual targets. There were setbacks along the way, and those of us in the industry wanted it to go so much faster, and then we had the Paris Agreement in 2015 – which for me was when the world, governments, global business leaders and critically growing numbers of global financial institutions really engaged and committed to making the change to less than two-degree temperature rise. Paris was the culmination of the most incredible hard work by so many people – for me, there were too many moments which really stand out: when the Pope lit up the Vatican and urged political leaders to step up, and Ban Ki-Moon’s emotional speech.

But beyond the COPs, storm after storm, droughts, crop failures and the heart-breaking migration of people who are displaced by environmental impacts have raised awareness. The media have also played a huge role, whether it be Al Gore’s Inconvenient Truth in 2006, or the incredible Blue Planet series with David Attenborough – which informed people about the threats of industrial and plastics pollution in our oceans, the loss of mangroves and coral reefs...it has led to the wider public including business leaders becoming aware more generally. And then of course there is Greta… at Davos. But in the wider world, business leaders for over a decade have become increasingly aware of both the risks and opportunities of embracing sustainability.

The momentum is building and building, the consistency of the science, climate change being central to winning votes in many countries, means things are finally moving – but we have continued to have so many setbacks and no question Glasgow was a disappointment. The interesting thing to see now will be how the world pivots as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine – which is heartbreaking on every level. But will high energy prices and heightened geopolitical risk accelerate investments in renewables and energy efficiency technologies? – I truly hope so.

Another critical shift for me is the role of the board. They are much more engaged on this topic from the chair down. We regularly host board events on climate and we are finding that the chairman can be even more passionate and engaged than some Chief Sustainability Officers! Chairs recognise the complexity of climate and sustainability issues and the best of them are proactively steering companies through this journey. I think there is an element of legacy at play here – chairs want to do the right thing and want to be on the right side of history.

