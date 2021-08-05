Article
ESG

HH Global announces ESG targets

By Helen Adams
August 05, 2021
undefined mins
Diversity, inclusion, employee rights and combating climate change are included in HH Global's ESG targets

HH Global is a global marketing provider. Headquartered in Leatherhead, UK, and with a revenue of £132m, a recent objective of the company is to develop its holistic approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) activities. 

In 2020 HH Global joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to create a clearly-defined path for emissions reductions. Previously, the company had adopted the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a blueprint for positively influencing global challenges. 

The company hopes to demonstrate its leadership in this area by showing clients, colleagues and suppliers how these commitments are relevant to supporting the whole of its supply chain. 

HH Global has announced its new ESG targets:

 

Sustainable economic growth

HH Global are committed to ensuring that suppliers provide decent working conditions for their employees, with a fair wage and strong employee rights.

Targets include:

  • Employees will be paid a Living Wage and the company will require confirmation of a Living Wage policy from 100% of our Tier 1 (direct) suppliers* by 2025
  • 100% of the Tier 1 (direct) suppliers* must align with the clearly defined environmental and social standards by 2025

 

Reduced inequality, increased diversity, by 2030

The company is committed to being a diverse and inclusive business. Every person should be respected, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, or socio-economic background.

  • HH Global Leadership* must have 30% representation based on Gender, Race & Ethnicity and Age & Generation, by 2025
  • 15% of the HH Global annual spend will be placed with Small & Diverse Business suppliers by 2025

 

Sustainable consumption and production

HH Global will ensure products are sourced and produced responsibly, while also helping clients to look at more sustainable forms of consumption.

  • The company has committed to educating clients on the availability of alternative solutions to plastic and cellulosic fibre based materials, and increasing the use of recycled content in production by 20%, by 2025
  • Providing all clients with environmental impact calculations 
  • Eliminating single-use plastics in offices by 2025

 

Climate change and its impacts

The global marketing provider will help keep global warming below 1.5C by reducing its carbon footprint and moving to net zero emissions

  • 100% renewable energy in operations by 2025
  • 25% reduction in emissions by 2025*
  • Net zero emissions from the entire value chain by 2035
  • *Per $1million of revenue

 

In addition to continuing to embrace diversity and inclusion at all levels in HH Global, these additional targets place greater focus on ensuring decent working conditions and economic growth for the supply chain.

 

ESGSustainabilityDiversityinclusion
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)