HH Global announces ESG targets

HH Global is a global marketing provider. Headquartered in Leatherhead, UK, and with a revenue of £132m, a recent objective of the company is to develop its holistic approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) activities.

In 2020 HH Global joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to create a clearly-defined path for emissions reductions. Previously, the company had adopted the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a blueprint for positively influencing global challenges.

The company hopes to demonstrate its leadership in this area by showing clients, colleagues and suppliers how these commitments are relevant to supporting the whole of its supply chain.

HH Global has announced its new ESG targets:

Sustainable economic growth

HH Global are committed to ensuring that suppliers provide decent working conditions for their employees, with a fair wage and strong employee rights.

Targets include:

Employees will be paid a Living Wage and the company will require confirmation of a Living Wage policy from 100% of our Tier 1 (direct) suppliers* by 2025

100% of the Tier 1 (direct) suppliers* must align with the clearly defined environmental and social standards by 2025

Reduced inequality, increased diversity, by 2030

The company is committed to being a diverse and inclusive business. Every person should be respected, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, or socio-economic background.

HH Global Leadership* must have 30% representation based on Gender, Race & Ethnicity and Age & Generation, by 2025

15% of the HH Global annual spend will be placed with Small & Diverse Business suppliers by 2025

Sustainable consumption and production

HH Global will ensure products are sourced and produced responsibly, while also helping clients to look at more sustainable forms of consumption.

The company has committed to educating clients on the availability of alternative solutions to plastic and cellulosic fibre based materials, and increasing the use of recycled content in production by 20%, by 2025

Providing all clients with environmental impact calculations

Eliminating single-use plastics in offices by 2025

Climate change and its impacts

The global marketing provider will help keep global warming below 1.5C by reducing its carbon footprint and moving to net zero emissions

100% renewable energy in operations by 2025

25% reduction in emissions by 2025*

Net zero emissions from the entire value chain by 2035

*Per $1million of revenue

In addition to continuing to embrace diversity and inclusion at all levels in HH Global, these additional targets place greater focus on ensuring decent working conditions and economic growth for the supply chain.