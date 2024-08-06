HH Global Sponsors Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC
Launching a groundbreaking ‘invitation only’ summit focused on sustainability strategies, brand strategies, and business strategies, Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC is the platform for leading organisations to raise awareness of long-term climate change objectives and the strategies to achieve them.
Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network on how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour, and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.
HH Global
A technology-enabled creative production and procurement partner, HH Global amplifies the marketing campaigns of organisations through unrivalled production, procurement leadership and the most advanced sustainability capabilities available.
Delivering big impact for big ideas in marketing activation across the world, HH Global ahs over 4,500 experts in every market and a thirty-year track record of success. HH Global has helped some of the biggest brands in the world achieve stronger and more sustainable growth.
Delivered at scale through industry-leading technology and the passionate expertise of its people, HH Global offers an unmatched supply chain and a growing suite of tech tools and data insight.
HH Global Chief Sustainability Officer to speak at Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC
The developer of HH Golobal’s market-leading ‘Innovation with Purpose’ sustainability programme, Kevin Dunkley is the Chief Sustainability Officer. In his role, he has developed an ecosystem of partners with some of the most innovative startups, universities and NGOs.
In 2022, Kevin conceived and launched the industry-leading supply chain programme the ‘Sustainable Procurement Framework (SPF)’, and the Conscious Creative circular design programme which launched in 2023.
Kevin is also an Executive Fellow of Kings College London, an Advisory member of the UN Global Compact UK, a Speaker for Schools, a Mentor to Black Business, and advises on the Google Cloud Council and the Forbes AI Executive Advisory Board.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards – Submissions now CLOSED
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC - 24 September
- Sustainability LIVE: Malta - 17 October
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion – 12 November
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
- Climate Week NYC Panel: What Can the World Do About 1.5C?Sustainability
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC Welcomes a New SponsorNet Zero
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC Speaker AnnouncementNet Zero
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC Welcome 2 New SpeakersSupply Chain Sustainability