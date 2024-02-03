There is no doubting the increased scrutiny of ESG corporate claims.

As public and shareholder interest into ESG issues continues to rise, greenwashing lawsuits proliferate, and the regulatory landscape evolves – companies face tighter inspection on the claims they make when it comes ESG (environment, social, governance).

Rolling out over the next few years, various game-changing reporting regulations including the SEC disclosure ruling in the US aims at enhancing and standardising corporate climate-related disclosures for investors and other stakeholders – not to mention, marking an important step forward in prevention of greenwashing.

In this ever-evolving landscape, all companies will need to get more serious about their ESG commitments, ensuring they are meaningful – and deliver real change.

In accelerating support of the investment industry on this journey, global financial services giant Apex Group has launched a new ESG and sustainability services company.

Apex Group Brand Holtara to Drive Meaningful Change

Backed by the strength of Apex Group with US$3 trillion in assets serviced and 13,000 people across 50 countries, new sustainability services brand Holtara brings together the Group’s ESG solution and MJ Hudson, acquired by Apex last October.

First launched in 2019, Apex Group’s pioneering ESG solution (Ratings and Advisory) already services more than 400 GPs and LPs and has assessed over 3,400 investment managers and companies globally.

In merging with asset management service provider MJ Hudson’s high-growth ESG and Sustainability advisory services and platform, new brand Holtara will help investors, asset managers and corporates set meaningful targets and identify improvement pathways.

Described by Apex Group CEO Peter Hughes as “an important milestone in our ESG journey as a Group”, Holtara will deliver “a powerful offering driven by a combination of people and platform.