Ivalua on corporate sustainability and ESG transparency

Earlier this year, the European Commission made the critical decision to introduce a proposal for a directive on corporate sustainability due diligence. The proposal lays out new rules for large companies to identify ongoing issues in the supply chain, such as the use of unethical labour or poor environmental practices.

Soon, businesses operating in any EU country will have to play a role in building a sustainable society and economy, identifying and preventing ethical issues and meeting ESG standards. Companies which fail to follow due diligence could face serious consequences; from sanctions including fines and compliance orders, to compensation payments towards victims for damages.

The Commission’s corporate sustainability due diligence proposal is necessary to help end harmful supply chain practices and provide greater standardisation of requirements across countries. Ahead of its implementation, we can also expect to see this act as a catalyst for organisations to do more, increasing accountability for supply chain standards. But, for many still stuck in their old ways, the notion of reinvigorating operations to ensure necessary levels of transparency will seem like a daunting prospect.

Reshaping and reorganising operations, to help foster sustainable and corporate behaviour, will require a holistic approach. By achieving the level of transparency necessary to make better decisions and gain control of operations, organisations will set themselves up for a greener, cleaner and leaner future. And the best way to do this is by casting an eye to and investing in the procurement function.

Transforming supply chain operations

On the face of it, many companies will need to make a concerted effort to improve their supply chain operations ahead of the Commission’s proposal. But, Ivalua research has shown only 47% of European suppliers are frequently asked by large companies to provide proof they aren’t employing child labour, and just 24% are measured on carbon emissions. So, it's evident that more can still be done regarding ESG standards.

Moreover, there is a clear lack of action at the supplier negotiation stage. More than half (58%) of suppliers interviewed said buyers rarely or never include responsible labour practices in contracts or agreements. For many companies, the future is not looking any different, with most suppliers having not implemented plans to identify and eliminate modern slavery (78%), unreasonable hours (78%), or below minimum wage pay (77%). So now is the time for businesses to take executive action to clean up ESG measures.