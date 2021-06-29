Article
ESG

Jennifer Porter new GBB sustainability officer

By Helen Adams
June 29, 2021
undefined mins
Waste management company Gershman, Brickner & Bratton has appointed Jennifer Porter as its sustainability officer

Jennifer Porter, GBB Vice President, has been appointed as Gershman, Brickner & Bratton’s Sustainability Officer. She will oversee GBB’s internal sustainability efforts and lead sustainability planning assignments for clients. Porter will also continue to spearhead activities that increase diversity, inclusion, equity, and justice, within GBB and for its clients.

GBB is a solid waste management consulting firm, founded in 1980. The GBB mission is to ‘provide innovative, responsible, sustainable, and economical strategies for the benefit of communities and the environment’. 

 

Over two decades of experience in sustainability

Porter joined GBB in 2017. Prior to this, she was Conservation Program Coordinator at the City of Portland’s (Oregon) Office of Sustainable Development, where she: 

  • Managed citywide recycling changes
  • Established strong working relationships with multiple stakeholders
  • Developed a statistical model for a commercial food composting programme

 

Creating a sustainable future at GBB

Porter’s 20 years of experience in sustainability initiatives, from the government to the private sector, has provided Porter with expertise in solid waste management, recycling and composting programmes. 

“Jennifer is passionate about advancing a sustainable future, and it is clearly reflected in her work with clients, interactions with colleagues, and her professional and educational background,” said Steve Simmons, GBB President. “She is the perfect choice to be GBB’s officer focused on spearheading GBB’s corporate sustainability efforts.”

“As an industry thought leader, GBB has always practiced what it preached when it comes to sustainability issues,” stated Porter. “I am enthusiastic about this opportunity to formalise our sustainability efforts and best practices and bring them to the next level.”

 

 

 

 

 

SustainabilitycsoGBBGershmanBrickner&Bratton
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)