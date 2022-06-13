NBK installs first EV chargers in Kuwait banking sector

Organisations are keen to meet the latest sustainability trends, serving their teams but also reducing emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. The global automotive industry is switching and the conventional petrol and diesel cars are being substituted for high-performing battery-electric vehicles.



Businesses can respond to this shift in a manner of ways. Depending on their operating model they could switch their vehicle fleets to alternatively-powered options—which can be seen among global logistics companies and supermarket chains. But, in industries where vehicles are not directly essential to the running of the business, organisations are focusing on vehicle charging points to encourage their employees to make the switch and cater for those that already have.

EV adoption at the National Bank of Kuwait

The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is one of those businesses encouraging its staff to be more sustainable through EV adoption. In an effort to support EVs throughout the business, it is installing charging points in its buildings, with the first 12 units available for staff to use at its headquarters in Kuwait City.



The initiative marks a shift for the business and makes it the first bank in Kuwait to provide infrastructure for EV charging. It also puts the bank on Tesla’s map of available charging points, which is capable with all brands of EV.



The company’s Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking, Hisham Al-Nusif says, “Providing EV charging stations at NBK’s headquarters car parks is part of our relentless initiatives to promote sustainability and support all the efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transitioning to renewable sources of energy.”



“Sustainability initiatives have become a top priority placed at the heart of our strategy and corporate culture, which is clearly reflected in all our business activities across various sectors.”

Upholding the highest ESG standards

The NBK’s commitment to ESG extends further than its recent charger installations. The company is working hard to promote eco-friendly principles across its business and among stakeholders. The firm is currently looking at plans to create an environmentally-friendly network of buildings, by installing solar panels to supplement its energy consumption to drastically reduce its direct carbon emissions.



These actions are to be kept in line with the sustainable growth plans of the country as the firm adheres to the New Kuwait Vision 2035 and the National Development Plan. Meanwhile it has already taken strides in this area, achieving the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification , which reflects the company’s efforts to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of its business.



Al-Nusif says, “We always strive to meet the needs and expectations of our customers’ from all segments through all the initiatives launched by the bank and our solid relations and yielding partnership with leading institutions in all fields, locally and globally.”

The National Bank of Kuwait

The NBK is one of 11 local banking providers in the country and serves the needs of clients through mortgages and lending, current accounts for daily management of finances, and digital banking services. Founded in 1952 in the Kuwait City, the NBK operates 150 branches and manages over 6,000 employees across its banking network.

It is Kuwait's first indigenous bank and company to hold shares in the entire Gulf region. The vision for the bank is to be the most trusted in the region and build open its values to meet the needs of the people of Kuwait.

