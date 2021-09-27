New sustainability roles at Ambienta, asset management firm

Ambienta, Europe's biggest asset manager focused on environmental sustainability, has announced the expansion of its team. Six new senior positions have been filled.

Asset management is the business of increasing wealth through acquiring and trading investments over a period of time. Ambienta invests across the private and public markets, with head offices in Milan, London, Paris and Munich the company manages over €1.5bn in assets. Ambienta is driven by environmental megatrends, particularly, those whose products or services can improve:

Resource Efficiency

Pollution Control

ESG in action with new sustainability team members

Over the last three years Ambienta's team has more than doubled as the company's business has grown, creating the need to strengthen the HR department with the addition of Michela D'Isita as Head of Human Resources. Prior to joining Ambienta, Michela held the role of People Business Partner at AlixPartners.

She is joined by Virginia Fortunato as Head of Administration. Virginia boasts seven years’ experience as Finance Manager in Fondo Strategico Italiano and previously worked in insurance and consulting companies, such as PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Another strategic area, Marketing, sees the arrival of Fabia Bernacchi to cover the position of Head of Marketing and Communications. Fabia brings 15 years of experience with her which she has gained in international companies such as Mckinsey, Marsh&McLennan, FinecoBank and the law firm BonelliErede.

In line with Ambienta's continued focus on the key issues of its business, the Sustainability and Strategy team is bolstered with the addition of Daniela Popa, ESG Manager, who will focus on the company's “ESG in Action Programme”. Previously, Daniela gained ten years of management experience with a focus on sustainability at PwC.

Sustainability-driven businesses

Alessio Vian and Fabrizio Sebastiani complete these new hires and are both going to cover the role of Finance Associate.

Alessio has experience as an analyst which he gained in Assietta Private Equity and then in Intermonte SIM, within the Investment Banking division.

Fabrizio has been part of DeA Capital RE, finance and control division, and has a background in consulting at Deloitte.

"Since 2007, Ambienta has grown significantly, demonstrating that investing in sustainability-driven businesses generates returns equal to the best asset managers in the world”, said Nino Tronchetti Provera, Managing Partner and founder of Ambienta. “Strengthening our internal structure is indicative of how this growth is concrete and tangible. The addition of six new professionals, four of whom are women, not only confirms our growth ambitions but also demonstrates the culture of international diversity that has always been part of Ambienta's DNA. We continue to attract and enhance the best talents in the market".