PwC appoints global ESG leader to drive ten-fold growth

Will Jackson-Moore has been appointed global ESG Leader at PwC as the company plans to expand its ESG services to clients.

The appointment will support the roll out of ‘The New Equation’ strategy which will see PwC’s ESG revenues grow ten-fold over the next four years.

The strategy is backed by a US$12bn (£10.5bn) investment to help clients “build trust and deliver sustained outcomes”, and PwC identified ESG as “critical to answering the defining challenges” for global business.

“ESG is the defining business issue. Our global footprint gives us the opportunity - and responsibility - to help answer the challenge at scale. Every aspect is important, but right now the urgent need is to move beyond strategy and deliver the practical steps needed to tackle climate change. The focus has to be on net zero transformation of businesses and their supply chains, mobilising sustainable capital, enhancing resilience against climate risks and delivering robust reporting on progress. I am excited about helping our people create value by delivering sustained outcomes for our clients and stakeholders,” said Will Jackson-Moore.

Focusing efforts on tackling climate change

Jackson-Moore brings experience dealing with clients, as he was most recently PwC’s Global Private Equity and Sovereign Investment Funds leader.

“In the challenging economic environment, businesses are increasingly focused on ensuring they understand the economics of climate change, from cost of capital to impacts on talent acquisition. They are looking to work with partner organisations who combine a deep understanding of the social and environmental need for change with a relentless focus on delivering real-world impact,” he said.

Since announcing The New Equation, PwC has continued to progress its own 2030 net zero journey, achieving SBTi validation of its science-based climate targets. PwC will set out more on its performance and the strategic alliances and global forums it works with across the ESG agenda in its upcoming Global Annual Review, to be released early October.

The company has created a number of ESG centres of excellence including a Sustainability Centre of Excellence in PwC Singapore, as well as centres focused on topics including Hydrogen in PwC Germany, Water in PwC India, Agribusiness in Brazil and Renewable energy in PwC South Africa.