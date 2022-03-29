Refinitiv’s services make critical ESG data accessible

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) is the talk of company boards at the moment as it becomes a critical enabler of investment. As firms look to expand their businesses and target more sustainable markets or developments, making the necessary changes requires reliable ESG data that can be applied to well-understood and implemented into business processes.



Much of the investment landscape is now centred around companies’ sustainability strategies, including ESG scores, and hold various applications in the financial and risk management professions. Refinitiv, an America-based global research provider—a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group with a focus on financial market data and infrastructure, supplies an invaluable service that covers various metrics of ESG, from environmental data like emissions and resource consumption to social aspects, such as human rights, sourcing, and ethical workplace practices, as well as management and shareholder activity as parts of governance.



“The ESG footprint of a company is no longer a niche consideration for investors or indeed wider stakeholders, such as employees, regulators, consumers, policymakers, and society at large,” says Leon Saunders Calvert, Head of Sustainable Investing, Lipper and I&A Insights at Refinitiv .





