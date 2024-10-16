SAP Keynote: Sustainability LIVE New York 2024

On 3 and 4 June, Sustainability LIVE continued to expand its diverse range of events by hosting a virtual event that enhanced connections between the leading sustainability and ESG leaders from across the world- Sustainability LIVE New York.

Across the two days, the event delved into the most prominent topics from the industry, such as renewable energy, supply chain sustainability and climate change.

The event allowed attendees to listen to unfiltered discussions from internationally acclaimed industry leaders and discover how they can create a better tomorrow.

On day one of the event, Pedro Pereira, Chief Sustainability Officer at SAP for Latin America and the Caribbean, explored how businesses can transform sustainability from ERP to ESG in its work and thrive in the face of growing environmental pressures.

Framing decisions for sustainability

Pedro began his discussion by explaining how challenges related to sustainability have evolved as the industry has changed. He discussed how corporations will be most concerned about issues such as extreme weather events shortly, but this will shift to issues like deforestation and biodiversity loss as the industry evolves.

Pedro began to explain how executives have to face three significant decisions when it comes to sustainability- "you will have to make a decision: anticipate and act, wait and see, or ignore the issue entirely." By doing this, Pedro highlighted how organisations will need to respond to sustainability situations, but emphasised the importance of making these decisions as soon as possible to avoid financial repercussions.

Pedro began to draw attention to the fact that many organisations have matured its financial systems but have yet to do the same on real-time data on environmental impact, explaining how organisations are unable to understand its environmental impact as a result of this.