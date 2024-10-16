SAP Keynote: Sustainability LIVE New York 2024
On 3 and 4 June, Sustainability LIVE continued to expand its diverse range of events by hosting a virtual event that enhanced connections between the leading sustainability and ESG leaders from across the world- Sustainability LIVE New York.
Across the two days, the event delved into the most prominent topics from the industry, such as renewable energy, supply chain sustainability and climate change.
The event allowed attendees to listen to unfiltered discussions from internationally acclaimed industry leaders and discover how they can create a better tomorrow.
On day one of the event, Pedro Pereira, Chief Sustainability Officer at SAP for Latin America and the Caribbean, explored how businesses can transform sustainability from ERP to ESG in its work and thrive in the face of growing environmental pressures.
Everyday, sustainable practices are becoming increasingly vital to the success of many businesses. Join us at our next Sustainability LIVE event and discover how you can embrace a greener future.
To get your tickets to our next virtual Sustainability LIVE event, Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion, click here.
Framing decisions for sustainability
Pedro began his discussion by explaining how challenges related to sustainability have evolved as the industry has changed. He discussed how corporations will be most concerned about issues such as extreme weather events shortly, but this will shift to issues like deforestation and biodiversity loss as the industry evolves.
Pedro began to explain how executives have to face three significant decisions when it comes to sustainability- "you will have to make a decision: anticipate and act, wait and see, or ignore the issue entirely." By doing this, Pedro highlighted how organisations will need to respond to sustainability situations, but emphasised the importance of making these decisions as soon as possible to avoid financial repercussions.
Pedro began to draw attention to the fact that many organisations have matured its financial systems but have yet to do the same on real-time data on environmental impact, explaining how organisations are unable to understand its environmental impact as a result of this.
Sustainability and finances
Pedro continued to highlight how sustainability must be treated with the same importance as finance, due to the growing pressure from CEOs to commit to regeneration and decarbonisation. He went on to explain how sustainability needs to start to be integrated into business operations to drive internal goals and external regulations, such as increasing pressure for organisations to disclose its carbon emissions in addition to its financial information.
"The mindset shift is about treating sustainability with the same diligence as financial management," Pedro explained.
Pedro used the example of SAP’s ‘green ledger’ to highlight how the organisation allows businesses to track both its financial transactions and carbon emissions and monitor its financial performance alongside its environmental impact.
The road to real-time sustainability
Pedro pointed out that businesses used to view sustainability as a distant concern, yet he emphasised the importance of treating this topic as a current issue to prepare for now. He went on to spotlight how organisations risk facing further consequences if they do not adapt to the changing sustainability landscape.
He continued to highlight the urgency in which businesses need to start making these preparations, warning organisations of the potential financial implications they could face if they avoid implementing these changes. Pedro used the example of the transportation company Merck, who is having to pay “millions of dollars” due to carbon regulations in the EU that are impacting its transportation operations.
Pedro began to delve into a topic that is growing in importance significantly across many industries- AI. He began to explain how he believed the future of sustainability would begin to become driven by data, with technologies such as AI allowing companies to predict their emissions across their entire supply chain. In turn, he discussed how this would allow organisations to prepare to manage its carbon footprint using the same accuracy and efficiency in which they treat its financials with.
"AI can automate emissions factor mapping and generate ESG reports with the same precision and reliability as financial accounting systems," Pedro highlighted.
Conclusion
Overall, Pedro emphasised the urgency of organisations incorporating sustainability into its operations to thrive in the future of our evolving industry. He explained how organisations can navigate the complexities of ESG regulation by ensuring that sustainability is included in existing digital transformation effort, making sure its data flow is automated and utilising technology to meet changing requirements.
Pedro left the audience with a powerful thought to contemplate- “in the world flooded with answers and solutions, the true catalyst for innovation and change lies not in what we already know, but in our courage to ask the right questions.”
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 20 February 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Scope 3 | 5-6 march
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: London Climate Action Week | 25 June
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2025
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand