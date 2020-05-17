Schneider Electric reports rise in revenue and sustainability growth

The French energy management company, Schneider Electric, has announced its results for the first quarter of 2019.

The company’s revenues hit €6.3bn during the review period, a 5.9% increase organically and an 8.7% increase on a reported basis.

“We start the year 2019 with a solid momentum and continued growth. We execute our strategy to provide our customers energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability,” stated Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric.

“Energy Management delivers a strong performance, benefitting from its complete power management solutions in its four end-markets.”

“Industrial Automation grows benefitting from its balanced exposure, strong growth in process & hybrid and its integrated software portfolio while discrete markets are moderating in specific geographies.”

The firm, which works with electric vehicle chargers, also revealed its progress towards its sustainability commitments.

Schneider Electric recorded a total score of 6.23 out 10 in its Schneider Sustainability Impact report. The company aims to have a total score of 7 out 10 by the end of the year.

“In 2019, we will accelerate the implementation of our action plans on key challenges such as climate change, biodiversity, ethic, development or health,” remarked Gilles Vermot Desroches, Sustainability Senior Vice President at Schneider Electric.

“We have already started, and we are happy to announce the new version of our Principles of Responsibility.”

“It is the 4th version, fully aligned with the 10 principles of the Global Compact that we signed in 2002. Our PoR serve as a guide for the whole company in terms of ethics & compliance.”