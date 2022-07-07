Siemens to host Transform 2022 sustainability conference

Breeding national sustainability conversation

What can attendees expect to find out at the show? Representatives from technology firms will showcase their developments in favour of decarbonisation and leaders will discuss the all-important function of their organisations in achieving environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance.

E-mobility comes into contact with almost every industry, whether that involves businesses adopting on-site charging, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) building electric vehicles (EVs) or digital solutions converging electrification and connected car capabilities. Transform 2022 will bring together all these areas from concepts to active solutions.

"Transform creates an opportunity for a much-needed conversation - the chance to hear from industrial companies on how they’re progressing and investing in digitisation despite tough supply, skills and cost conditions. The pace of change is accelerating,” says Brian Holliday, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Siemens Digital Industries .

“The right skills and technologies make a huge difference; however, firms fail to invest due to lack of knowledge of what’s possible. Transform will help unlock the potential behind industrial digital technologies in the right hands in an informal but expert environment with great cross-industry case studies and survey results that will help us answer the questions—how can we make industry more competitive, productive and sustainable?"

About Siemens

The company has a foothold in industrial manufacturing as it supplies solutions for automating and digitising production processes. Siemens prides itself on enabling the use of data to drastically improve outputs and make operations more efficient as well as sustainable.

By connecting the real world with digital reality, Siemens opens up opportunities for its clients to exploit data and maximise manufacturing capabilities.