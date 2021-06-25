Silvia Garrigo Joins Royal Caribbean Group as ESG Officer

Bringing ESG Experience and Values

Garrigo joins the company from Millicom International, where she played a crucial role in the development of ESG, including the execution of its global ESG and social investment strategy. Garrigo also provides experience in legal and sustainability counsel, to senior executives, for ESG issues.

Richard Fain, Chief Executive Officer at Royal Caribbean Group, says, "I am thrilled to have Silvia join to help us continue our leadership and commitment to ESG [..] "Silvia has advised several companies on purpose-driven and practical ESG strategies and programs, and she understands the interplay of legal, geopolitical, social and environmental issues in a global business context. Bringing her to Royal Caribbean Group affirms our commitment to going above and beyond for the health and success of our planet and our people."

She will oversee all aspects of ESG across the company, in line with the overall long-term goal of Royal Caribbean Group. In doing so, she will aim to meet the core objectives of the business and develop strategic partnerships and business relationships with stakeholders. Garrigo will be tasked with the integration of environmental and social issues into the company’s overall governance and risk management strategies.

“I share Richard's and the executive committee's values and vision of continuous improvement and am honoured to be part of a company culture that has demonstrated resilience and determination to come back stronger," says Garrigo. "We are facing increasing expectations for ESG performance and reporting, and I am excited to join a team that already has a very strong record of ESG work and a longstanding commitment to making a positive difference."