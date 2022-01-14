SmartBear announces its ESG initiative and CSR commitment

The software testing, monitoring and development company, SmartBear is a US-based firm that provides services, such as its API Lifecycle, automated testing, functional testing, service virtualisation, performance testing to name a few.

Within the industry, the company competes with some of the leading technology firms, including the likes of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, BrowserStack, which their own versions of automated testing solutions. These also include performance and functionality analysis as well as security App scanning.

These solutions are developed for clients to analyse solutions for automating otherwise menial tasks that would be carried out by personnel with an organisation, to implement and optimise new solutions within businesses.