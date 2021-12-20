Sustainability LIVE announces a new sponsor, QTS Data Center

With issues coming to light, regarding the efficiency of data centres and other large energy-intensive technologies, businesses are looking to innovate and adapt to meet global targets.

QTS Data Centers wants to make discussions happen around the sustainability of data centres and the necessary trends to follow to decarbonise the use of technology. QTS manages data centres across 10 US states and is committed to 100% transparency of its operations and reduction in its carbon footprint. While providing exceptional solutions for connectivity, colocation and Service Delivery Platforms, the company is also ready to create a more efficient industry and will contribute through its backing of Sustainability LIVE.