Sustainability LIVE: Malta – Net Zero & EU Reporting Panels

By Georgia Collins
September 10, 2024
Sustainability LIVE: Malta 2024 - The Panels
Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading executives in sustainability

Join us on October 17 2024 in Malta for a truly unique one-day, in-person conference and exhibition at the Mediterranean Conference Centre for Sustainability LIVE Malta.

A leading ESG and sustainability strategy event in Malta 

Gather among C/V/D level sustainability executives at Sustainability LIVE Malta to forge connections and delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues facing organisations today. As well as network with like-minded sustainability pioneers, and take part in interactive workshops hosted by Europe’s sustainability leaders to accelerate your efforts in cutting emissions and enhancing your environmental footprint. 

Discover the themes for Sustainability LIVE Malta 

During the one-day event, those attending will have the opportunity to explore crucial themes ranging from sustainability & ESG strategies of the world's leading companies to how technology can help the planet. 

  • Sustainability strategies
  • The future of ESG
  • Net Zero 
  • EU reporting 
  • AI in sustainability

The Future Of Net Zero

Exploring the evolving landscape of net zero commitment and strategies, The Future of Net Zero will examine how organisations, governments, and industries work together to achieve net zero emissions and the challenges they face. 

Those attending will gain insights into emerging trends, innovative technologies, and policy developments shaping the future of climate action. 

EU Reporting: Driving Sustainability

Exploring the crucial role of EU reporting frameworks in advancing environmental and social objectives, this panel will examine how the EU’s rigorous reporting requirements are shaping corporate sustainability practices and driving meaningful change. 

Those attending will gain insights into the latest regulations, best practices for compliance, and innovative strategies for leveraging reporting to enhance sustainability performance. 

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

