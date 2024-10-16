Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Fireside Chat with Croda

The challenge of cultural change

As with any major business transformation, embedding sustainability requires changing organisational culture. Aris acknowledged that driving this kind of change in a well-established company can be challenging, especially when it involves shifting long-standing business practices. “Sustainability is by definition a change management process,” he said, adding that altering how people think and work requires time, persistence, and the support of leadership.

A key factor in Croda’s success has been the support from the company’s CEO and board. Their involvement, according to Aris, has been instrumental in accelerating change and ensuring that sustainability is integrated into business decisions at the highest level. However, he also noted that leadership buy-in is not always straightforward.



“Sustainability happens in two ways,” Aris explained. “Either you’re lucky enough to have a visionary leadership, or you have to build it.”



Croda has worked hard to educate its leadership team about the science and business case for sustainability, gradually increasing their understanding and commitment to long-term goals.

Operationalising sustainability: A balance of systems and people

When asked how Croda manages to operationalise its sustainability goals across such a large and diverse organisation, Aris pointed to a combination of systems and people-focused approaches. Croda has implemented processes that embed sustainability into investment decisions, innovation strategies, and even its CapEx (capital expenditure) frameworks. These systems ensure that sustainability considerations are part of every major business decision.

Equally important is the role of people in driving sustainability forward. Croda has launched a Sustainability Academy, a company-wide initiative designed to educate employees on sustainability and equip them with the skills needed to contribute to Croda’s goals. By giving staff the knowledge and tools to innovate within their roles, Croda aims to create a company culture where sustainability is second nature.

To incentivise this shift, Croda has tied sustainability to its long-term incentive plans and bonus schemes. This includes mechanisms like an internal carbon price, which helps align financial goals with environmental targets.



“Linking sustainability to incentives is crucial,” Aris noted. “But it only works if you have the right frameworks and processes in place to support it.”

The role of collaboration and transparency in addressing Scope 3 emissions

Aris also touched on the complexities of addressing Scope 3 emissions—those generated by suppliers and customers, which are outside of Croda’s direct control.



Gathering data on these emissions is one of the biggest challenges, but Aris stressed the importance of industry-wide collaboration in overcoming this hurdle. He mentioned initiatives such as Together for Sustainable Platforms, a collaborative framework within the chemicals industry, which allows companies to audit suppliers using a common methodology.



“Collaboration is essential for transparency and data collection,” he said, adding that it reduces duplication of effort and helps ensure that suppliers are meeting consistent standards.

Croda’s focus on Scope 3 emissions aligns with the growing pressure from multinational customers like Procter & Gamble, who are demanding products with lower carbon, water and biodiversity impacts. By aligning its sustainability efforts with customer demands, Croda is able to reduce its own footprint while supporting its clients in achieving their environmental goals.



“Our customers require products with the same quality and performance, but with a much lower environmental impact,” Aris explained. “This is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’—it’s a business imperative.”

At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Aris Vrettos offered a clear and detailed roadmap for how companies like Croda are embedding sustainability into their business strategies. His insights into the role of leadership, the importance of culture, and the need for both systems and people-driven approaches provided valuable lessons for any business looking to navigate the complexities of sustainability in today’s market.

