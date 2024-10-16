Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Overcoming Resistance to ESG

At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Denise Lana Molina, Global Head of Sustainability at Marelli captivated the audience with her energetic talk on how to drive ESG strategies within large, complex organisations.



As the Global Head of Sustainability at Marelli, a company born from the merger of Japan’s Calsonic Kansei and Italy’s Magneti Marelli, Denise has first-hand experience navigating cultural and operational challenges in implementing sustainability initiatives.



Her message is clear: overcoming resistance to ESG is crucial and success depends on fostering collaboration, simplifying processes and encouraging shared ownership of sustainability goals.

The complexity of ESG in a global organisation

Denise begins by outlining the unique challenges Marelli faces as a global company with more than 50,000 employees across 170 locations.



“It’s like a Rubik’s Cube,” she explains. Marelli’s business spans six divisions, from electronics and motorsport to aftermarket products, each with distinct sustainability challenges.



Aligning the needs of the business, customers and suppliers across such diverse sectors is a complex task.

One of the main challenges she identified was that even Marelli’s customers — leading automakers — aren’t always aligned in their sustainability expectations.



With different ways of measuring performance and prioritising goals, the lack of standardisation creates confusion.



Denise argues that ESG, with its metrics and frameworks, helps harmonise these differences and serves as a common language to bring various stakeholders together.

Building a sustainability strategy from the ground up

Denise shares how Marelli structures its sustainability strategy around three key pillars: climate change, circular economy and social impact.



She emphasises the urgency of addressing climate change, noting that passenger vehicles account for 17% of global emissions.



“It’s not enough to transition to electric vehicles; automakers need to reduce supply chain emissions by 82%,” she stresses.

The second pillar, circular economy, is particularly important for Marelli. Denise highlights the European Commission’s findings that 54% of the resources needed for the low-carbon transition are located in protected areas, meaning they aren’t readily available.



“We need to make resources circular — there’s no other option,” she says.



Finally, social impact remains a priority, with Marelli’s extensive supply chain involving more than 55,000 suppliers, making it one of the longest in the industry.

Denise explains how Marelli establishes a roadmap with clear targets and assigned executive sponsors to lead each 'sprint' in the process.



“We needed speed,” she says, reflecting on the urgency to act quickly while ensuring buy-in from the C-suite and stakeholders across the organisation.