Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Wolters Kluwer Keynote
Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Kane Benham, Specialist Consultant, CCH® Tagetik (UK & Ireland) at Wolters Kluwer begins by outlining the business, specifically the CCH® Tagetik area of the business – a unified platform designed to help clients achieve IP utopia by integrating regulatory, planning, financial close, corporate taxation, and governance.
“What we are hopefully going to show you today is how you can use that digitalisation, data capture, put it together and return on investment of reporting, capturing key data against carbon as well as financial and non-financial data is possible using one unified platform,” says Kane.
ESG and regulatory compliance
Explaining that for the first time, organisations must report on both financial and non-financial data, Kane highlights that the right technology can simplify complexities, helping organisations to ensure accurate reporting and turning ESG into a competitive advantage.
“For the first time in history, companies are required to put on by financial non-financial data. It is a major change,” says Kane.
With ESG and finance data being closely aligned, digitalisation and data capture can help to enhance reporting and enable the capture of key data against carbon, financial, and non-financial metrics using a unified approach.
“The right technology can bring clarity to complexity by helping the organization collect, report, analyse and assure the accuracy of your financial and non-financial reporting,” says Kane.
ESG performance management
A typical ESG performance management journey involves integrated data, automated reporting, and advanced performance management capabilities.
Achieving effective ESG performance management throughout the journey – from basic reporting to comprehensive, integrated management – requires robust data systems and processes, making ESG data part of the organisational DNA, with people and processes being just as important as the technology platform.
