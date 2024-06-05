Video
ESG

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Wolters Kluwer Keynote

By Georgia Collins
June 05, 2024
undefined mins
Share
Youtube Placeholder
Kane Benham, Specialist Consultant, CCH® Tagetik (UK & Ireland) at Wolters Kluwer delivers a keynote on preparing for a sustainable future

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Kane Benham, Specialist Consultant, CCH® Tagetik (UK & Ireland) at Wolters Kluwer begins by outlining the business, specifically the CCH® Tagetik area of the business – a unified platform designed to help clients achieve IP utopia by integrating regulatory, planning, financial close, corporate taxation, and governance.

“What we are hopefully going to show you today is how you can use that digitalisation, data capture, put it together and return on investment of reporting, capturing key data against carbon as well as financial and non-financial data is possible using one unified platform,” says Kane.

Kane Benham, Specialist Consultant, CCH® Tagetik (UK & Ireland) at Wolters Kluwer

ESG and regulatory compliance

Explaining that for the first time, organisations must report on both financial and non-financial data, Kane highlights that the right technology can simplify complexities, helping organisations to ensure accurate reporting and turning ESG into a competitive advantage. 

“For the first time in history, companies are required to put on by financial non-financial data. It is a major change,” says Kane.

With ESG and finance data being closely aligned, digitalisation and data capture can help to enhance reporting and enable the capture of key data against carbon, financial, and non-financial metrics using a unified approach. 

“The right technology can bring clarity to complexity by helping the organization collect, report, analyse and assure the accuracy of your financial and non-financial reporting,” says Kane.

Kane Benham, Specialist Consultant, CCH® Tagetik (UK & Ireland) at Wolters Kluwer

ESG performance management

A typical ESG performance management journey involves integrated data, automated reporting, and advanced performance management capabilities. 

Achieving effective ESG performance management throughout the journey – from basic reporting to comprehensive, integrated management – requires robust data systems and processes, making ESG data part of the organisational DNA, with people and processes being just as important as the technology platform.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • ClimateTech Magazine ​​​​​​​| NEW

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

Sustainability LIVENet ZeroWolters Kluwer
Share
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Articles

Does the Free Market Have Climate Action in Shackles?

British legal firm Hogan Lovells hosted a debate on the free market, including speakers from Octopus, ERM, Imperial, Oxford, Counteract and Force of Nature

COP29: Does the UN Climate Conference Need Reform?

An open letter from international leaders calls for reform of the UN climate change conference process after fossil fuels controversies at COP29

Shell, Energy Storage and the Sustainable Hydrogen Fallacy

As world leaders discuss renewable energy storage at COP29, we examine the issues, innovations and false dawns major energy companies are grappling with

United's CSO Lifts the Lid on Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Sustainability

Dipli, Orange & the Smartphone Refurbishment Revolution

Tech & AI

Cargill: How 3 New Ingredients are ‘Sustainable & Delicious’

Sustainability