Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Wolters Kluwer Keynote

ESG and regulatory compliance

Explaining that for the first time, organisations must report on both financial and non-financial data, Kane highlights that the right technology can simplify complexities, helping organisations to ensure accurate reporting and turning ESG into a competitive advantage.

“For the first time in history, companies are required to put on by financial non-financial data. It is a major change,” says Kane.

With ESG and finance data being closely aligned, digitalisation and data capture can help to enhance reporting and enable the capture of key data against carbon, financial, and non-financial metrics using a unified approach.

“The right technology can bring clarity to complexity by helping the organization collect, report, analyse and assure the accuracy of your financial and non-financial reporting,” says Kane.