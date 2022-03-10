Sustainable development is driven by organisational culture

Inclusive leadership requires a new perspective

‘The action or state of including or of being included within a group or structure’; the definition of inclusion already forms a statement for businesses to follow. Circl’s approach to leadership is centred around providing coaching skills to individuals — whether they are experienced professionals or new to leadership — to bridge the talent gap, which proves to be beneficial for both the Gen Z workforce while also showing positive commercial implications.

Patel explains that Circl has worked with many organisations with their initial queries being: “How do we retain talent? How do we develop and invest in our people? And how do we improve on the diversity and inclusion piece?”, cementing the fact that businesses are conscious of their social responsibilities and are committed to making meaningful changes.

So, how does Circl approach this? The Circl inclusive leadership programme puts professional leaders together with young individuals — usually from underrepresented groups — to breed creativity and provoke new perspectives that can be applied to their everyday working lives. “We help organisations build more inclusive cultures by giving their leaders the skills and experience to be inclusive. We do that by training them up on inclusive coaching skills, which is all about helping people find their own solutions to their answers,” says Stainforth.

He explains that “at some companies, they already have leadership academies and it won't surprise you that a lot of those leadership academies focus on inclusive leadership. We provide the coaching skills element to that with young people, the future leaders, being the core aspect of that coaching skills programme.”

The organisation has also found that growing firms — such as groups like Mention Me and Trustpilot — are implementing the programme on a quarterly basis to embed inclusivity into their daily operations. Meanwhile, large corporations benefit from the applicable skills that employees gain from the programme, which allows leaders to implement what they have learned and develop their roles.