Sustaira’s Vincent de la Mar brings tech to sustainability

Making ESG disclosure easier through Sustaira platforms

Sustaira emerged in a world where companies are pressured by “the changing regulatory ESG disclosure requirements” to take a new approach to how they operate. Sustaira argues that “disruptive mandatory ESG reporting announcements” in many parts of the world have given birth to “the need for agile software in this domain”.

“We see a growing pressure and urgency for organisations to disclose their ESG data, both quantitative and qualitative,” said Sustaira founder and CEO Vincent de la Mar . “This goes beyond environmental impact and addresses social topics, such as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“The SEC’s recent announcement will cause a ripple effect among not only the larger, but also small and medium enterprises to provide the necessary transparency. That being said, we also see growing pressure from the younger generation of talented employees. Going beyond the shareholder and truly outlining ESG goals, measuring Sustainability KPIs, and taking action are a must-have in this next chapter of running a successful organisation.”