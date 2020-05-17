Target to ensure supplier set science-based emission targets

The US-based retailer, Target, has announced that it will ensure 80% of its suppliers set science-based targets.

The company has partnered with Anthesis, the industry expert, for guidance to ensure that goals align with the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

SBTi’s requirement follow the commitment formed by the Paris Climate Agreement.

“It’s vital for companies, particularly major retailers, to lower the emissions in their supply chain if they are serious about addressing their environmental impact,” remarked Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP, a partner of the Science Based Targets initiative.

SEE ALSO:

“We applaud Target for setting ambitious goals covering their entire supply chain, and hope more companies can follow in their footsteps to boldly address and combat climate change, to create a thriving economy for people and planet.”

Target will also reduce its absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent below 2017 levels by 2030.

“Our new climate goals will reduce our carbon footprint from source to shelf, as we work alongside our partners within our supply chain to lower emissions and help create a better tomorrow,” said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target.

“We have a responsibility to our guests and the environment to set high expectations and encourage ambitious reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, promoting positive change throughout the industry to have an even greater impact for generations to come.”