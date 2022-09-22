Tech Mahindra releases new ESG portfolio to help businesses
To help enable businesses to launch, analyse and manage sustainability targets, Tech Mahindra has announced its end-to-end ESG portfolio, which will also aim to help them achieve their ESG goals.
Through the portfolio, Tech Mahindra will help customers reduce their current carbon emissions footprint by renovating across operations, supply chains and processes.
“Sustainability has always been at the core of how we do business at Tech Mahindra. We have been a proud flag bearer of sustainable development and over the years, we have improved our sustainability strategy and scaled our spending on sustainability measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change while also creating value for our stakeholders. With our comprehensive ESG offerings, we are taking a step further to help our customers shape a better and sustainable future,” said Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra.
Using technologies to create a greener future
Founded in 1986, Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahinda group, which is one of the largest multinational federation of companies with more than 158,000 professionals across 90 countries.
The company has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and 50% renewable energy mix by 2025. It is also a Signatory to 1.5degree supply chain and ESG Centre of Excellence. In 2020, it ensured carbon emission reduction by 31% and aims to reach 50% GHG emissions reduction by 2035 and net-zero by 2050.
With this new announcement, Tech Mahindra will assist customers in measuring, monitoring, improving, and achieving ESG plans by offering tailored solutions for distinct needs. The organisation’s ESG offerings are developed by leveraging the research and insights garnered during the last 15 years of operations in the domain.
According to the company, artificial intelligence (AI) levers could reduce worldwide GHG emissions by 4% by 2030, an amount equivalent to 2.4 Gt CO2e. The Internet of Things (IoT) is projected to reduce global carbon emissions by around 20% and data centre management, wherein moving to cloud can reduce energy and emissions up to 35% on server management.