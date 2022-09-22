Tech Mahindra releases new ESG portfolio to help businesses

To help enable businesses to launch, analyse and manage sustainability targets, Tech Mahindra has announced its end-to-end ESG portfolio, which will also aim to help them achieve their ESG goals.

Through the portfolio, Tech Mahindra will help customers reduce their current carbon emissions footprint by renovating across operations, supply chains and processes.

“Sustainability has always been at the core of how we do business at Tech Mahindra. We have been a proud flag bearer of sustainable development and over the years, we have improved our sustainability strategy and scaled our spending on sustainability measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change while also creating value for our stakeholders. With our comprehensive ESG offerings, we are taking a step further to help our customers shape a better and sustainable future,” said Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra.