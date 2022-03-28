Tech worker shortage among key findings of GETI 2022 Report

A shift in talent recruitment and employee retention

One of the report’s findings is that most professionals believe before hiring external talent, renewables companies should help bolster their own skills to deal with a changing energy shift by emphasising professional development, retraining, and mentorship programs for current employees.

For other companies, automation is their new method instead of traditional recruitment or training their existing workforce. The aforementioned energy industries, petrochemicals, oil and gas, and renewables, are now more likely to adjust their skill sets to a new energy transition through AI and automation instead of mentoring current employees or recruiting.

The focus on outside hires over developing talent may also jeopardise talent management, with career advancement the primary motivator for the majority thinking of leaving.

The report also said over three-quarters of energy professionals would consider moving to another sector in 3 years, and the majority of potential career changers in oil and gas, power, and nuclear would shift to renewables.

Companies may consider enforcing policies and practices to attract top talents

According to Janette Marx , CEO of Airswift, renewables companies are primarily vying for tech skills in their own industry, rather than developing in-house talent or recruiting from outside sources.

She suggested that businesses could attract top talent from other industry sectors by providing fast-tracked promotions and the opportunity to push sustainable energy innovations such as floating wind systems, with career growth and excellence being the driving forces for career changers.

Renewable energy companies could also provide more international exchange chances and project-based work to entice a globally mobile workforce interested in moving for professional advancement.