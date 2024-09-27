Highlights from The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
On 10 September, the debut Global Sustainability & ESG Awards took place during day one of Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
The awards celebrate individuals, startups and companies who consistently ensure that excellence and innovation lie at the heart of their work.
Discover some of the highlights from the ceremony below, including a speech from Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik, alongside reactions from those who received an award.
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
Across 14 categories, the awards highlighted the incredible achievements from across the sustainability industry, emphasising the importance of creating sustainable business practices and helping spark inspiration for future achievements.
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 highlights video spotlights the incredible atmosphere of the awards ceremony, featuring our two hosts Neil Perry, Group Broadcast Director at BizClik and climate comedian Stuart Goldsmith, as well as our engrossed audience and excellent award winners.
Rea Ryan, CRS Practitioner at Amazon collected the Project of the Year Award for Amazon’s Global Refugee Challenge and spoke about how "it feels amazing winning this" and how it "really represents all the work that went into it".
The video also features Anastasia Le, who received the Future Leader Award and spoke about how she was "really grateful" for being honoured with this award.
The highlights reel concludes with Adam Balczer, Sales Manager at UKL, who received both the Social Enterprise and Sustainable Supply Chain Award, calling the ceremony a "memorable experience" and spoke about how he felt "honoured that the judges decided that our project is worth two awards".
To discover the full list of winners, click here.
Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik
As well as showcasing the incredible achievements from the sustainability industry, Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik took to the stage during the awards ceremony to discuss his journey in becoming a pioneer and voice for sustainability leaders and influencers. He also took time to deliver an important message for the future.
“We put together [the sustainability impact video] because we felt that we must try and show impact," Glen said. "The thing I love about what we are doing with Sustainability Magazine and Sustainability LIVE, it’s a vibe and aura, it's all of us working together, a feel-good factor, building a community.
"We must have a plan.”
He further explained how Sustainability LIVE is the ideal setting to catalyse change and allow companies and brands to share their work and knowledge with consumers and customers.
Glen continued his speech by thanking everyone who came together to help make Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit happen, including the speakers, sponsors, partners, attendees and the BizClik team.
As well as this, he made some exciting announcements that will influence the future of BizClik, including the launch of The Global Sustainability Find alongside HH Global and Pinwheel and the Global Sustainability Survey.
Later on in his speech, Glen focused on some key dates in the future of BizClik, including the launch of two new brands – ClimateTech Digital and Scope 3 Magazine – and the introduction of the Venture Capital Forum and The Graduate Recruitment Forum for 2025.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 20 February 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2025
