Highlights from The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024

On 10 September, the debut Global Sustainability & ESG Awards took place during day one of Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.



The awards celebrate individuals, startups and companies who consistently ensure that excellence and innovation lie at the heart of their work.



Discover some of the highlights from the ceremony below, including a speech from Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik, alongside reactions from those who received an award.

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024



Across 14 categories, the awards highlighted the incredible achievements from across the sustainability industry, emphasising the importance of creating sustainable business practices and helping spark inspiration for future achievements.

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 highlights video spotlights the incredible atmosphere of the awards ceremony, featuring our two hosts Neil Perry, Group Broadcast Director at BizClik and climate comedian Stuart Goldsmith, as well as our engrossed audience and excellent award winners.



Rea Ryan, CRS Practitioner at Amazon collected the Project of the Year Award for Amazon’s Global Refugee Challenge and spoke about how "it feels amazing winning this" and how it "really represents all the work that went into it".

The video also features Anastasia Le, who received the Future Leader Award and spoke about how she was "really grateful" for being honoured with this award.

The highlights reel concludes with Adam Balczer, Sales Manager at UKL, who received both the Social Enterprise and Sustainable Supply Chain Award, calling the ceremony a "memorable experience" and spoke about how he felt "honoured that the judges decided that our project is worth two awards".



To discover the full list of winners, click here.

Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik

