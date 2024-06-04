Article
We’re LIVE: Sustainability LIVE New York – Day 2

By Georgia Collins
June 04, 2024
Sustainability LIVE New York Day 2
Join us for day two of Sustainability LIVE New York – the ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in North America and Canada

Connecting the world’s sustainability and ESG  leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE returns to bring to you Sustainability LIVE New York.

Have you signed into Brella? Don’t forget to sign into our event platform Brella to keep the event agenda on hand and make it easy to book in time to network with those attending. 

What’s in store for day two of Sustainability LIVE New York?

Kickstarting day two of the event Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, EVP and Executive Committee member, PepsiCo, will take to the virtual stage to discuss ‘Harnessing Regenerative Agriculture for Climate Resilience’.

Following Jim, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from:

Day two panels to attend

The ESG panel 

Bringing together esteemed speakers from Russell Reynolds Associates, Citizens and Arcadis, the ESG panel will discuss the importance of ESG factors in business sustainability, as well as share insights on effective strategies for implementing ESG practices.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

