Workshops to Attend at Sustainability LIVE London in 2024
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC in association with Schneider Electric.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
Workshops to attend at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit
Building the Case for Sustainable Procurement – Sponsored by Sedex
An exclusive – invitation-only – workshop, Sedex will be hosting a 55-minute session on ‘Building the Case for Sustainable Procurement’. The workshop aims to empower participants with critical insights and practical tools to champion sustainable procurement within their organisations.
As an attendee, the workshop will delve into the comprehensive advantages of sustainable procurement including cost efficiency, risk mitigation, brand enhancement, and regulatory compliance. The workshop will provide leaders with the tools to develop actionable strategies, drive significant environmental, social, and economic benefits, and reinforce their commitment to sustainable development.
Day 1 | Morning | Room 1 | Register Your Interest
Collaborating with Suppliers on Scope 3 Decarbonisation – Sponsored by Watershed
Discover how you can accurately measure and take action to reduce Scope 3 emissions as companies prepare to comply with the CSRD. Facing significant challenges to get an accurate picture of Scope 3 emissions and take actions to decarbonise, this interactive workshop facilitated by Watershed will bring together sustainability and procurement leaders to knowledge-share and discuss tactics.
Day 1 | Afternoon | Room 1 | Register Your Interest
Designing & Implementing a Credible Decarbonisation Plan – Sponsored by Moody’s
An exclusive – invitation-only – workshop designed for senior sustainability executives, Moody’s will share insights from their experience, with in-depth assessments of carbon transition plans in multiple sectors and geographies, as well as what makes them more or less likely to be successfully implemented.
The 55-minute workshop will provide practical and interactive sessions highlighting the main features of a credible transition plan, through detailed best practices examples. Moody’s will also include tools that allow companies to measure and communicate the credibility of their plans.
Day 1 | Morning | Room 2 | Register Your Interest
Sustainability Engagement & Impact – Sponsored by HH Global
A 55-minute workshop crafted for C-suite and senior sustainability and marketing executives, join Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer; Rob Cheesewright, Chief Impact Officer; and Rebecca Blinston-Jones, UK Head of Marketing & PR to uncover cutting-edge strategies to amplify sustainable impact.
The workshop offers unparalleled networking with industry leaders, and the opportunity to elevate your business to thrive responsibly in an evolving landscape.
Day 1 | Afternoon | Room 2 | Register Your Interest
AI in Sustainability – Sponsored by Schneider Electric
An exclusive workshop for up to 100 senior sustainability executives, the AI in Sustainability workshop facilitated by Schneider Electric focuses on how AI can drive sustainable practices and innovation.
During this workshop, gain valuable insights, network with industry experts, and acquire actionable strategies to leverage AI for environmental impact and organisational sustainability.
Day 2 | Morning | Room 1 | Register Your Interest
Sustainability in Nuclear Lifecycle – Sponsored by Sellafield Ltd.
Join Eirini Etoimou, Head of Corporate Sustainability & Supply Chain Development and Sourcing at Sellafield, for an exclusive 55-minute workshop tailored for senior sustainability executives.
This workshop will deep-dive into the evolving landscape of nuclear energy and its role in achieving a sustainable future. Attendees of the workshop will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge advancements, strategic insights, and the critical challenges facing the nuclear energy sector.
The workshop will also provide valuable knowledge on how to navigate and leverage nuclear energy innovations to enhance sustainability efforts within your organisation, and the opportunity to connect with industry leaders.
Day 2 | Morning | Room 2 | Register Your Interest
