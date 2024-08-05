Workshops to Attend at Sustainability LIVE London in 2024

Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC in association with Schneider Electric.

Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.

Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.

Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.

Workshops to attend at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit

Building the Case for Sustainable Procurement – Sponsored by Sedex

An exclusive – invitation-only – workshop, Sedex will be hosting a 55-minute session on ‘Building the Case for Sustainable Procurement’. The workshop aims to empower participants with critical insights and practical tools to champion sustainable procurement within their organisations.

As an attendee, the workshop will delve into the comprehensive advantages of sustainable procurement including cost efficiency, risk mitigation, brand enhancement, and regulatory compliance. The workshop will provide leaders with the tools to develop actionable strategies, drive significant environmental, social, and economic benefits, and reinforce their commitment to sustainable development.

Day 1 | Morning | Room 1 | Register Your Interest

Collaborating with Suppliers on Scope 3 Decarbonisation – Sponsored by Watershed

Discover how you can accurately measure and take action to reduce Scope 3 emissions as companies prepare to comply with the CSRD. Facing significant challenges to get an accurate picture of Scope 3 emissions and take actions to decarbonise, this interactive workshop facilitated by Watershed will bring together sustainability and procurement leaders to knowledge-share and discuss tactics.

Day 1 | Afternoon | Room 1 | Register Your Interest

Designing & Implementing a Credible Decarbonisation Plan – Sponsored by Moody’s

An exclusive – invitation-only – workshop designed for senior sustainability executives, Moody’s will share insights from their experience, with in-depth assessments of carbon transition plans in multiple sectors and geographies, as well as what makes them more or less likely to be successfully implemented.

The 55-minute workshop will provide practical and interactive sessions highlighting the main features of a credible transition plan, through detailed best practices examples. Moody’s will also include tools that allow companies to measure and communicate the credibility of their plans.

Day 1 | Morning | Room 2 | Register Your Interest