Zotefoams’ Plastics Industry Award for circular packaging
Recognition of the most sustainable initiatives can be seen at the Plastic Industry Awards where circular economy is key and more businesses arise for their commitments to reducing packaging waste and impact.
One company receiving an award at the event is Zotefoams for its ReZorce® Circular Packaging, which received the ‘Best Recycled Plastic Product’ title.
To this, the President of its Mucell Extrusion business unit Neil Court-Johnson said:
“I’m deeply honoured that ReZorce has been selected for the PIA’s Recycled Plastic Product of the Year. With attention firmly focused on the imperative of a circular economy in packaging, the judges have acknowledged that ReZorce offers an environmentally superior alternative to the status quo – with no compromise required.”
The company is soon to commercialise its recycled packaging, which boasts great waste-reduction benefits—literally produced from waste materials and brought back into the product life cycle. The company’s product offers like-for-like performance to a standard liquid packaging board (LPB), and is a result of a major Joint Development Agreement with a major global drinks packaging company.
“This groundbreaking plastic material looks set to replace the very commonly used but difficult to recycle multi-layer barrier packaging board and presents a real opportunity for the industry to solve a long-term environmental problem with a mono-material alternative that is readily recyclable,” the judges said as they announced the award.
“[ReZorce is] a fully recyclable HDPE mono-material barrier packaging range and the first viable alternative to composite barrier packaging: a game changer in the market.”
Producing circular packaging for a new generation of distribution
Zotefoams is valued as a global pioneer in cellular materials and, since 1921, has delivered a number of innovations to support industries, in particular the beverage sector. The company continues its reign and wishes to remain the leader in its field, therefore recognising the demand for more sustainable packaging options.
Beyond packaging, the company provides a high degree of necessary research and development into plastics to establish product lines like T-FIT® pipes and other, softer materials like closed cell cross-linked polyolefin foams.
Recognition of the company’s success comes from the award it has just received, but there is more work to be done to reduce plastic waste and bring materials back into the production cycle.
As a result of its long history in this industry, Zotefoams has a great role to play in influencing the packaging of tomorrow. Serving a number of needs from food and drink packaging to technical installations, the team endeavours to bring more circular products to its range.
