Zotefoams’ Plastics Industry Award for circular packaging

Recognition of the most sustainable initiatives can be seen at the Plastic Industry Awards where circular economy is key and more businesses arise for their commitments to reducing packaging waste and impact.

One company receiving an award at the event is Zotefoams for its ReZorce® Circular Packaging, which received the ‘Best Recycled Plastic Product’ title.

To this, the President of its Mucell Extrusion business unit Neil Court-Johnson said:

“I’m deeply honoured that ReZorce has been selected for the PIA’s Recycled Plastic Product of the Year. With attention firmly focused on the imperative of a circular economy in packaging, the judges have acknowledged that ReZorce offers an environmentally superior alternative to the status quo – with no compromise required.”

The company is soon to commercialise its recycled packaging, which boasts great waste-reduction benefits—literally produced from waste materials and brought back into the product life cycle. The company’s product offers like-for-like performance to a standard liquid packaging board (LPB), and is a result of a major Joint Development Agreement with a major global drinks packaging company.

“This groundbreaking plastic material looks set to replace the very commonly used but difficult to recycle multi-layer barrier packaging board and presents a real opportunity for the industry to solve a long-term environmental problem with a mono-material alternative that is readily recyclable,” the judges said as they announced the award.

“[ReZorce is] a fully recyclable HDPE mono-material barrier packaging range and the first viable alternative to composite barrier packaging: a game changer in the market.”

