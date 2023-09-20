3rd annual Sustainability Week: Countdown to COP28

Event
Mon 02 Oct - Thu 05 Oct, 2023
London
07:00 GMT
3rd Annual Sustainability Week
3rd Annual Sustainability Week
October 2nd-5th 2023 | London, UK and virtual including Middle East Focus day

Economist Impact’s Countdown to COP28 focuses on the practical implementation around sustainability and helping businesses take action.

With more than 150 speakers, 600 in-person attendees and an online audience of over 8,000 attendees, COP28 is the most important climate event of the year. Staying ahead of climate commitments is vital to the long-term survival of your business and this event is your essential guide to preparing for the conference. Meet people from finance, business, technology, government, NGOs, academia and more.  

The event will take place in a hybrid format with in-person day on Tuesday 3rd October at Etc. Venues Houndsditch, London, UK, and three days as virtual.

