Tue 30 May - Tue 30 May, 2023
Automotive Sustainable Material Solutions Online Conference
Automotive Sustainable Material Solutions Online Conference
The conference delves into the topic of circular economy in the automotive industry

Explore future developments in sustainability in the automotive industry at the Automotive Sustainable Material Solutions Online Conference on May 30, 2023. This event provides a holistic view of sustainable materials in the industry and inspires attendees to drive change towards a sustainable future.

The conference delves into the topic of circular economy in the automotive industry, including ways to design vehicles for disassembly and recycling, as well as closed-loop systems for materials such as plastics and metals. It will also cover advances in bioplastics and biofuels and their potential to reduce transportation's environmental impact.

Attendees will hear from expert keynote speakers, participate in interactive discussions and networking, see cutting-edge R&D, and learn about sustainable products and solutions. Professionals from across the automotive industry, including manufacturers, suppliers, researchers, and policymakers, are encouraged to attend this important discussion. Register now to secure your spot and be part of the drive towards sustainability.


KEY PRACTICAL LEARNING POINTS

  • Reducing the use of non-renewable materials in production
  • Working on a greener production
  • Zero-carbon
  • Recycled materials in car interiors
  • Renewable solutions for the car manufacturing
  • Investments in renewable materials
  • NFPP and other solutions
  • Sustainable seating production for car manufacturing
Date & Time

Tue 30 May - Tue 30 May, 2023

10:00 - 12:00 GMT

Location

Virtual
Zoom - 11 CET

